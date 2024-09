DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Auburn firefighter is accused of molesting a girl nearly a decade ago.

34-year-old Cody Larowe has been charged with two felony child molesting charges in DeKalb County. He was booked into jail earlier this month but is now out on bond.

He’s on unpaid administrative leave from the fire department.

The girl told several therapists about the incident, and one of those therapists had a duty to report back in January.