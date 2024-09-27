Hitman gets 30 years for trying to kill federal witness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A Fort Wayne man with a criminal record is now facing 30 years behind bars for trying to kill a federal witness.

According to the Department of Justice, Henry Underwood agreed to kill someone for Tyshon Powell in 2018. Powell operated a drug stash house, but had paid someone to rent it in order to look less suspicious.

The property was raided by police in March of that year. Powell later decided that he wanted the renter – who has not been publicly identified – dead so he/she could not provide details about the arrangement.

So, he contacted a gang member, who then hired Underwood.

Underwood eventually shot the person in the torso, arms, hands, and head. But, the victim survived.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert Stapleton said, “Rather than face the consequences for his own illegal actions, this defendant tried to permanently silence a potential witness….”

Underwood is currently in prison for illegally having a gun. The 30 years he just received will be served after he is done with the more than eight years he is already serving.