Avilla man arrested, accused of molesting two children

AVILLA, Ind. (WOWO) – An Avilla man accused of molesting two children was arrested on Monday morning.

Last month, police say a family arrived at the Fort Wayne Police Department Victims Assistance office to report child sexual abuse.

Two minor children participated in interviews at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children. They disclosed details of their abuse and named 47-year-old Angel Maldonado-Viscaino as the alleged defendant.

Monday morning, Detective Scott Wilson met with deputies from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department in Avilla and took Maldonado-Viscaino into custody. He was transported to the Allen County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing.