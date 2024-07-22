New ‘gateway markers’ to be placed along I-69, US 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – There’s soon to be some new signs welcoming visitors to town along I-69 and U.S. 30.

Mayor Sharon Tucker made the announcement on Monday. The gateway markers will be located at I-69 and Jefferson Boulevard, I-69 and Dupont Road, and U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road.

The city says it’s likely that the work along I-69 and Jefferson and I-69 and Dupont will be completed prior to the work on the U.S. 30 stretch due to upcoming INDOT construction in that area.

The $750,000 budgeted cost for the I-69 gateway markers, approved by City Council last year, will be funded with local income tax dollars. The construction contract for the project will need City Council approval. A date for the contract to be submitted for approval will be determined at a later time. This portion of the project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Funding for the U.S. 30 gateway marker would need to come from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission through tax increment financing funds. Dependent upon the upcoming INDOT construction, that approval is expected to occur in 2025. The cost of the U.S 30 gateway marker has not been determined yet.