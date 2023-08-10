Indiana Attorney General Sues Now Closed Fort Wayne Bridal Boutique

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against the owners of a now-closed “I Do Bridal Boutique” on Coldwater Road. The store announced that it would be closing its doors for good on July 21st, leaving dozens of brides looking for answers.

According to court documents, the attorney general’s office claims that the now store’s owner, Tesia Lapp and Mor Bridal LLC, allegedly engaged in what is described as “deceptive practices that left dozens of brides without dresses before their special days.”

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, the lawsuit seeks a permanent injunction preventing the shop’s owner from the bridal services industry until the state obtains a $75,000 bond. The state is also asking for money for the customers, and the amounts owed range from $250 to $2,600 each.

You can read the Rokita’s lawsuit filing here.