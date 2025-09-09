Ball State Professor Awarded NSF Grant, Named to Fulbright Specialist Roster

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Ball State University professor is receiving national and international recognition for her work studying how the built environment affects children with autism.

Dr. Shireen Kanakri, professor of interior design and graduate program director in Ball State’s Department of Construction Management and Interior Design, has been awarded a $266,028 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund a three-year research project on the impact of daylight on children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The project, conducted with researchers from Purdue University, will study how natural light patterns influence behavior and sensory responses in children with autism. Researchers plan to use advanced sensing tools and behavioral assessments to create predictive models that could guide design standards in schools and therapeutic settings.

“There is an urgent need to create inclusive learning environments that support the unique sensory and behavioral needs of children with autism,” Kanakri said. “This grant will allow us to develop real-world design guidelines that can make a meaningful difference in schools and therapeutic settings.”

Kanakri also directs Ball State’s Health Environmental Design Research Lab and has published extensively on how noise, color and lighting impact children with autism.

In addition to the NSF award, Kanakri was named to the U.S. Department of State’s Fulbright Specialist Roster, a program that connects American experts with institutions worldwide for short-term collaborative projects. Her appointment runs through April 2028.

“I am honored to join the Fulbright Specialist Program and excited about the opportunity to engage with international partners who are also passionate about advancing autism-related research,” Kanakri said.

Kanakri, who earned her doctorate in architecture from Texas A&M University, joined Ball State in 2014.