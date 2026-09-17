Ball State receives grant to strengthen rural health workforce

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) — Ball State University has received more than $358,000 to help strengthen the rural healthcare workforce and expand access to health services in East Central Indiana.

The $358,170 grant comes through Indiana’s Rural Health Transformation Program and will support Ball State’s College of Health from September 1 through July 31, 2027.

The funding will help address healthcare workforce shortages through new workforce pathways and efforts to improve access to services for chronic diseases.

Ball State will also hire a regional coordinator to help organize the work of 24 organizations participating in the Region 4 coalition.

Additional funding will support services through Ball State’s Healthy Lifestyle Center, including primary care in Blackford County. The grant will also help cover travel for Ball State students and faculty taking part in field education and clinical rotations in rural communities.

The university is working with hospitals, healthcare providers, county health departments, emergency medical services, mental health and social service organizations, and education and youth support groups across the region.

Ball State’s award is part of a larger $15.2 million GROW investment in Region 4. The regional initiative focuses on rural healthcare access, workforce development, maternal and behavioral health, and emergency medical and clinical readiness.

Indiana’s Rural Health Transformation Program is funded through a five-year federal initiative administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.