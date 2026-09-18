September 18, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

ISP cold case team seeks information in 2015 LaGrange County shooting

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / Indiana State Police)

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who shot a LaGrange County man in 2015.

The ISP Cold Case Team is reviewing the shooting of Rocky Swihart, who was attacked at his home near Stroh on Aug. 21, 2015.

Police say Swihart was at his home on East 350 South between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. when a vehicle pulled into his driveway. A man got out and spoke with Swihart before Swihart turned to return to his home.

The man then pulled out a gun and shot Swihart in the head, according to state police.

Swihart suffered severe injuries but survived the shooting.

Investigators are now asking anyone who may have information that could help identify the shooter to contact the ISP Cold Case Team. Police have released artist renderings of the suspect and the vehicle involved, based on descriptions provided by Swihart.

(Photo supplied / Indiana State Police)

Tips can be submitted to the ISP Cold Case Hotline at 1-800-453-4756 or by email at ispcoldcase@isp.in.gov.

Information can also be provided to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department at 260-463-7491.

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