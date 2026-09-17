Copper Creek Apartments project breaks ground in southeast Indiana

GREENDALE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new apartment development in Greendale is moving forward with support from Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI.

Local and regional officials held a groundbreaking Thursday for Copper Creek Apartments in Dearborn County. The $35.6 million development includes a $2 million READI 2.0 award.

The project will create 176 market-rate apartments across nine three-story buildings on a 10-acre site near I-275. The site has been vacant for years.

The development will include one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with amenities including a clubhouse, event room, exercise facility, swimming pool, dog park and pet spa.

Construction and infrastructure work began earlier this year, with vertical construction now underway. Pre-leasing is expected to begin in mid-2027.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation has also committed up to $2.7 million in redevelopment tax credits to support site development.

Indiana’s READI program is designed to support regional economic development, housing and quality-of-life projects. The state says the program has grown to a $1.25 billion investment.