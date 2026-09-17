Electric Works to welcome three new restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Electric Works is adding three new restaurants to its campus through a new partnership with Cunningham Restaurant Group, the company behind Marquee at the Landing and Bru Burger Bar.

According to WANE-15, the partnership was announced Wednesday after being in development throughout 2026. The groups say the restaurants are intended to provide new dining options while bringing more people to the Electric Works campus.

Construction is already underway on the first restaurant, with all three concepts expected to open between late 2026 and the third quarter of 2027.

One of the restaurants will take over the space formerly occupied by Chapman’s Brewing Company. Cunningham Restaurant Group CEO Mike Cunningham says the space will become a sports bar called Fuse Box.

The restaurant is expected to have about 200 seats indoors and another 40 to 50 outside. The menu will include made-from-scratch items such as wings, smashburgers and pizza. The space will also feature multiple TVs, ping pong tables and a redesigned bar.

Another restaurant, called The Morning Current, will be a cafe offering coffee and brunch. The space will have about 65 seats and is expected to operate from the morning into the afternoon.

Cunningham said the names are intended to reflect the industrial history of the Electric Works campus.

The first two restaurants are expected to open closer to spring 2027. A third restaurant, focused on dinner, is expected to open no later than the third quarter of 2027.

Together, the three restaurant spaces cover about 20,000 square feet.

Cunningham Restaurant Group has also been involved with the Bottleworks District in Indianapolis. Cunningham says historic buildings are particularly appealing for restaurant development because of the character they can provide.

Officials with Electric Works say the restaurants will provide amenities for people who work and live on the campus while giving the broader community additional reasons to visit.

Final names, menus and other details for the three restaurants will be announced at a later date.