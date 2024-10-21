Delphi trial continues, packed with emotional testimony

DELPHI, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Although day two of the Delphi murders trial lasted just about four hours, it was packed with more emotional testimony about the search for Abigail Williams and Liberty German and vivid descriptions of death.

The first witness called by the State of Indiana today was Steve Mullin, former Delphi Chief of Police and lawman of forty years. Mullin said February 13th was a routine day when he heard radio traffic about two missing girls. Mullin testified to gathering information quickly through family, friends, school resources, and calling in former Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby for any assistance.

Mullin testified that he “still believed, given time, they (the girls) would return home,” and “I couldn’t imagine anyone had done any harm to them.”

The Delphi Fire Department Command Center set-up shop on February 14th to begin a new search effort for the girls.

Mullin spent time testifying to details about the Delphi trails and search locations. He said about 12:15 p.m. on February 14th is when Pat Brown, longtime Delphi resident, had located the bodies.

Jurors witnessed exhibits 8 and 9 from the State, including a nine-minute drone video captured the Delphi trails area from 2024 and drawings of trail maps by Mullin. Mullin stated the area today is “pretty consistent of what we would have seen back then.”

Andrew Baldwin stepped in for a brief cross examination, asking Mullin if the area has changed since 2017 and if “visibility is better.” Mullin confirmed that assessment.

Next up to the stand was Jake Johns, lifelong Delphi resident. He also knew the German family. Johns testified that he parked at Riley Park and had no real reference point for where to search. However, Johns testified that he was to look for a “tie-dyed shirt.”

Johns testified that his search group followed the riverbed to the Monon High Bridge. His group took about four hours to search while being spread 10 feet apart. Johns eventually spotted the tie-dyed shirt in the water coming up on 625 Private Drive.

The jury was presented with photos of the clothes in the creek.

A brief cross examination from Jennifer Auger followed. She questioned Johns on what he could hear and see in the area. Johns testified to seeing Abby and Libby’s bodies and being able to hear Pat Brown.

Pat Brown was the last to the witness stand for Saturday’s testimony. Brown testified to joining the search for Abby and Libby. He said he could hear people and see lights while searching. Brown testified someone flew a drone over the area to assist in the search. Brown testified to calling off work and gathering together with others to continue the search effort and then received a call stating that “someone could see something in the creek.”

Brown, now overcome with emotion, testified that’s when he walked up on the bodies of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

“I thought they were mannequins,” Brown testified, “I stood there facing away from them.”

Brown says police told him and others to “leave the way they came.”

Andrew Baldwin finished the day by cross examining Pat Brown. Baldwin focused again on what Brown could see and hear within his search area. Brown testified that uniformed officers with guns did arrive at the area of the bodies. The State objected by Special Judge Fran Gull sustained the objection.