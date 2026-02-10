Banks: Indiana to Lead in Military Innovation with New Federal Support

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Senator Jim Banks announced that he has secured federal funding for Indiana’s defense industry in the newly passed federal budget. The bill includes hundreds of millions of dollars to support defense projects in the state, including tactical vehicles made in Mishawaka and sonobuoys manufactured in Columbia City.

Banks said these investments will strengthen Indiana’s role in national defense while ensuring local manufacturers and universities remain at the forefront of military innovation. Purdue University and Notre Dame are specifically highlighted as key partners in research and development supported by the funding.

“These investments not only help Indiana companies thrive, but they ensure our state remains a leader in defense technology,” Banks said. The funding will support both production and research, fostering jobs and innovation across Indiana.

The announcement underscores Indiana’s growing importance in the defense sector and highlights the state’s manufacturing and academic capabilities in supporting U.S. military readiness.