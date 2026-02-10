Foellinger Foundation Invests in Easterseals’ Mission to Empower Individuals

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The Foellinger Foundation has awarded Easterseals Northeast Indiana a $405,000 grant over three years to support programs that empower people with disabilities. The funding will be distributed in annual installments of $135,000 for general operating support.

Operating support allows Easterseals to allocate resources where they are most needed, ensuring the organization can continue its mission of providing personalized support, practical resources, and innovative opportunities to help people with disabilities thrive.

Easterseals Northeast Indiana offers a wide range of services that enrich education, enhance health, expand employment opportunities, and strengthen community engagement. Programs include employment services, day programs, supported living, respite care, and behavior consulting.

Focusing on person-centered services, Easterseals helps individuals reach personal goals outlined in their support plans. These goals may include improving communication, social, and behavior skills; exploring new interests; increasing independence; and succeeding in the workforce.

Currently, Easterseals serves nearly 1,500 individuals directly and supports hundreds more through outreach programs for families, friends, and employers. The Foellinger Foundation’s grant ensures that Easterseals can continue providing vital services and resources for the Northeast Indiana community.