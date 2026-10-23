BBB announces winners of 21st annual Torch Awards for Ethics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana has announced the winners of its 21st annual Torch Awards for Ethics, recognizing businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals for their commitment to integrity and community involvement.

The winners were announced Thursday, October 22, with awards presented in three categories: Business of Integrity, Nonprofit of Integrity and the Jay Leonard Individual of Integrity.

Sky Point Social Services, Surf Internet and Sweetwater received Business of Integrity awards. Home Sweet Home Cleaning Service LLC and Ruoff Mortgage were named finalists.

In the Nonprofit of Integrity category, C2 Your Health Women’s Initiative Inc. and the Fort Wayne Zoo were recognized as winners. Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne and The Upper Room Recovery Community were finalists.

Brenda Gerber Vincent received the Jay Leonard Individual of Integrity award, while Cassie Beer and Marshall White were named finalists.

BBB President and CEO Jan Diaz said the awards highlight organizations and individuals who demonstrate ethical practices through their treatment of employees, customers and the communities they serve.

The annual awards recognize achievements in character, organizational culture, customer care and community involvement.

More than 160 nominations were submitted from across the BBB’s 23-county service area. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges.

The event was hosted by the BBB Charitable & Educational Foundation, which supports ethics education and community engagement throughout Northern Indiana.

Additional information about the awards is available at bbbevents.org.