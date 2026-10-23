Winning $20,000 Powerball Xs & Os ticket sold in northwest Indiana

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WOWO) — A Hoosier Lottery player in northwest Indiana could be $20,000 richer after a winning Powerball Xs & Os ticket was sold in Lake County.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, the ticket matched seven of eight NFL teams in the Sunday, October 18 drawing, winning a $20,000 prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Family Express #75, located at 1208 45th Avenue in Griffith.

The eight teams selected in Sunday’s drawing were Baltimore, Detroit, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Miami, Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Lottery officials are encouraging players who purchased tickets in Lake County to check their entries carefully. The winner should keep the ticket in a secure location, consider consulting a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on claiming the prize.

Powerball Xs & Os is a new weekly lottery game combining Powerball and the NFL. Instead of selecting numbers, players choose NFL team logos for a chance to win cash prizes, including a rolling jackpot.

Eight teams are randomly selected during drawings held every Sunday night. The results are not connected to actual NFL game outcomes.

Tickets cost $5 per play, and both winning and non-winning tickets can be entered into additional promotional drawings for prizes, including a trip to Super Bowl LXI, NFL Shop gift cards and other NFL experiences.

Indiana has a long history with Powerball, producing the game’s first jackpot winner in 1992. The state leads the nation with 40 Powerball jackpot wins.

Players can check their tickets using the Hoosier Lottery mobile app or visit PowerballOfficial.com for additional information.

Players must be at least 18 years old to participate.