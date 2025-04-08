Historic Neighborhoods In Fort Wayne Offering Free Trees For Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — They’re partnering with the Tree Canopy Growth Fund and the City of Fort Wayne’s Neighborhoods Department for the tree giveaway.

It’s happening on Saturday, April 12 at Northside Park from 8 until noon or until supplies run out.

It’s all a part of the Historic Northeast 2025 Plan implementation which will make the neighborhoods more appealing, connected, and economically strong.

250 trees, including redbuds, white pines, serviceberries, and cucumber magnolias will be available.