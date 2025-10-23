Beckwith Slams GOP Senate Over Redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND (WOWO) — Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith issued a blistering statement Monday, accusing the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate of failing to defend the will of Hoosier voters and President Trump by refusing to produce a 9-0 conservative congressional map.

“The people of Indiana did not elect a Republican supermajority so our Senate could cower, compromise, or collapse at the very moment courage is required,” Beckwith said. “Yet, here we are again.”

Beckwith slammed the Indiana Senate for its history of “killing” conservative ideas and urged his GOP colleagues to “find your backbone” and fight back against what he called the “radical Democrat Marxists” threatening the Constitution and America’s future.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the stakes, saying that Indiana should be leading the nation as a strong conservative state—not apologizing for its politics while Washington is “overrun by an anti-American agenda.”

Calling on the Senate to deliver a 9-0 map, Beckwith warned that history will not remember lawmakers who “stepped aside when action was necessary,” adding, “Hoosiers are demanding warriors, so their voice is heard.”

“If we will not fight now, for our state, our children, and our country, then what exactly are we here for?” Beckwith asked.

His remarks highlight growing tension within Indiana’s GOP as redistricting battles continue, with conservatives pushing for more aggressive maps to secure political power in upcoming elections.