Belgium Eliminates U.S. from World Cup with 4-1 Victory

SEATTLE (AP): The United States’ run in the FIFA World Cup came to an end Monday night after Belgium defeated the Americans 4-1 in the Round of 16 at Lumen Field.

Charles De Ketelaere led Belgium with two goals and an assist as the Red Devils advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will face Spain.

Belgium struck early, with De Ketelaere scoring in the eighth minute. The U.S. answered in the 31st minute when Malik Tillman scored on a free kick, becoming the first player since France’s Bernard Genghini in 1982 to score two direct free-kick goals in a single World Cup.

The tie lasted less than two minutes before De Ketelaere restored Belgium’s lead with his second goal of the match.

Belgium extended its advantage in the 57th minute after goalkeeper Matt Freese lost control of the ball near his own goal, allowing Hans Vanaken to capitalize. Romelu Lukaku added the final goal in stoppage time to seal the 4-1 victory.

The Americans were also dealt a setback when captain Christian Pulisic exited the match after suffering a right ankle injury following a shot attempt early in the second half. He was substituted in the 59th minute.

The U.S. finished the tournament with three victories, marking the first time the Americans have won three World Cup matches in a single tournament under the expanded 48-team format.

Belgium has now won seven consecutive matches against the United States and extended its unbeaten streak to 18 matches. The Red Devils will face Spain on Friday in Inglewood, California, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Monday’s loss also marked the elimination of the final remaining CONCACAF team in the tournament, as all three World Cup co-hosts were knocked out in the Round of 16.

U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over the program following the 2024 Copa América, said he plans to evaluate his future after the tournament. His current contract expires this summer.