FDA: Stop Using These Recalled Oribe Shampoo Products Immediately

The Lead Off

A voluntary nationwide recall has been issued for select lots of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo after bacteria were detected in certain products.

The FDA said the recalled shampoo may contain Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium that can pose health risks to people with weakened immune systems.

Consumers are being urged to immediately stop using the affected products and contact Kao USA for replacement information.

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) A voluntary nationwide recall has been issued for select lots of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo after bacteria were detected in certain products. Federal officials and the manufacturer are advising consumers to immediately stop using the affected shampoo while the scope of the issue continues to be investigated.

Recall affects select shampoo lots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Pluralibacter gergoviae was detected in specific lots of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo manufactured by Kao USA.

According to the FDA, the recall is limited to select 8.5-ounce and 33.8-ounce bottles manufactured between Feb. 21, 2026, and Feb. 26, 2026.

Kao USA is urging consumers who have the affected products to discontinue use immediately.

Health risks outlined by FDA

The FDA said Pluralibacter gergoviae is commonly found in personal care and cosmetic products, including shampoos and makeup wipes.

According to the agency, exposure to the bacterium can potentially lead to:

Respiratory tract infections.

Urinary tract infections.

Bloodstream infections.

Sepsis.

The FDA said the bacterium generally presents little medical risk to healthy individuals. However, people with weakened immune systems or certain underlying health conditions may be more susceptible to infection.

Products included in the recall

The recall applies only to specific production lots of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo.

Affected products include:

Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo – 8.5 oz UPC: 840035231242 Affected lot code: YR010556 Lot code is printed in black on the bottom of the bottle and begins with the prefix “YR.”

Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo – 33.8 oz UPC: 840035231273 Affected lot codes: YR010566 YR010576 Lot codes are printed in black on the bottom of the bottle and begin with the prefix “YR.”



No other lots or sizes were included in the recall announcement.

Investigation continues

The FDA said further investigation is underway to determine the full scope of the contamination.

The recall was issued voluntarily, and no additional products have been identified as affected at this time.

Consumer assistance available

Consumers who experienced adverse events after using the recalled shampoo or who wish to arrange a replacement can contact Kao Professional Hair Technical Hotline at 800-333-2442 or email oribecomplaints@kao.com.

Consumers are encouraged to check the lot code on the bottom of their shampoo bottle before using the product.

The FDA and Kao USA are expected to provide additional information if the ongoing investigation identifies additional affected products or expands the scope of the recall.

The Takeaway