Fort Wayne Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Broadway Shooting Investigation

The Lead Off

Fort Wayne police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting investigation that began early July 5.

Investigators say Cameron Mikell was identified as the suspect after a homicide investigation into a shooting on Broadway.

Mikell faces preliminary charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning on Broadway, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Police say homicide detectives identified 36-year-old Cameron Mikell of Fort Wayne as the suspect following an investigation into the shooting death of a victim who was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police respond to weapon disturbance

The Fort Wayne Police Department said officers responded at approximately 2:59 a.m. on July 5, 2026, to the 1900 block of Broadway after receiving a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

When officers arrived, they were notified that a shooting victim had been transported to a local hospital.

Investigators determined the victim had been shot during the disturbance. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The FWPD Homicide Unit then began a criminal investigation into the shooting.

Suspect identified and arrested

After reviewing evidence collected during the investigation, homicide detectives identified Cameron Mikell as the suspect.

On July 6, 2026, at approximately 9 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Task Force located Mikell near the intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Boulevard.

Police arrested Mikell and transported him to the Allen County Jail.

Charges remain preliminary

Mikell was booked on preliminary charges of:

Murder

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details may be released as the case moves forward.

The Takeaway