Berne Buggy Crash: One Airlifted, Kids Injured

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A violent crash between a Jeep and an Amish buggy in Adams County late Tuesday night left multiple people injured, including several children.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 11:20 p.m. to State Road 218 near County Road 000, where they found a black Jeep in a ditch and an Amish buggy in pieces.

The buggy, carrying nine people—seven of them children—was traveling eastbound when it was struck from behind by the Jeep, according to investigators. Authorities say the SUV failed to slow down or pass safely, crashing into the back of the buggy with enough force to scatter both passengers and debris across the road.

Victims Identified

Ruben L.M. Schwartz , 32, the buggy’s driver, was flown to Lutheran Hospital.

Joseph L.M. Schwartz , 20, and five children were taken by ambulance to Parkview.

Saraetta L. Schwartz, 32, and her 2-year-old son declined treatment and were released.

The Jeep’s driver, 33-year-old Bradley J. Ocilka of Burlington, Kentucky, was not injured and declined medical treatment but was taken to Adams Memorial Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Ongoing Investigation

Deputies say both the buggy and Jeep were traveling east on SR 218. Instead of safely passing, the Jeep collided with the rear of the horse-drawn carriage. The buggy was completely destroyed, and the horse and all occupants were thrown from the roadway.

Emergency response came from multiple counties, including EMS crews from Adams, Wells, and Jay counties, the Berne Police and Fire Departments, and the Indiana State Police.

The extent of injuries to those transported remains unknown. Authorities have not said whether alcohol, drugs, or speeding were factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

As always, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.