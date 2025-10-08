City Leaders Facing Tough Decisions as Tax Revenues Fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker and city officials met Tuesday night to address a looming financial crisis that could reshape city services for years to come.

City Controller Pat Roller, who returned to her post this year after a decade-long tenure from 2004 to 2015, briefed the council on a projected $25 million loss in property tax revenue under Senate Bill 1 — nearly double last year’s impact.

“We’re cutting costs, stretching dollars, and still protecting essential services,” Roller said.

The drop stems from SB1, a state law that limits how much local governments can collect from property taxes. The city expects continued revenue declines through at least 2031, putting pressure on Fort Wayne’s ability to maintain core operations like public safety, road maintenance, and neighborhood development.

Mayor Sharon Tucker said her administration is working closely with department heads and City Council members to balance the budget without slashing vital programs.

“Our goal is to protect what matters most—safe neighborhoods, clean streets, and strong communities,” Tucker said. “We’re committed to finding solutions that work.”

The city is reviewing staffing, project timelines, and service delivery models, aiming to do more with less. Officials say further public updates are expected as the 2026 budget process moves forward.