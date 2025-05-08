Best Places To Police

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Currently, the United States has about 800-thousand law enforcement officers who have chosen a career that’s significantly more dangerous than most.

Officers make a median 77,270 per year and usually have a very lucrative benefits package.

However, a recent study shows some states are better than others when it comes to being an officer.

California, Connecticut, and Illinois ranked as the top three.

Nevada, Alaska, and Hawaii were dead last. Ohio was 10th best, Indiana came in at number 18.

Michigan lagged behind making number 31 on the list.