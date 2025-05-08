May 8, 2025
Local News

Best Places To Police

by David Scheie0

NATIONWIDE,  (WOWO) — Currently, the United States has about 800-thousand law enforcement officers who have chosen a career that’s significantly more dangerous than most.

Officers make a median 77,270 per year and usually have a very lucrative benefits package.

However, a recent study shows some states are better than others when it comes to being an officer.

California, Connecticut, and Illinois ranked as the top three.

Nevada, Alaska, and Hawaii were dead last. Ohio was 10th best, Indiana came in at number 18.

Michigan lagged behind making number 31 on the list.

Related posts

Early Morning Robbery at Lassus Handy Dandy

WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne’s “Great American Cleanup”

WOWO News

UPDATE: Three Traffic Signals Not Working due to a Power Outage

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.