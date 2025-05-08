May 8, 2025
National News

Cardinal Robert Prevost, An American, Named New Pope

by AP News0

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Catholic Church has chosen Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American, to be the new Pope.

He will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old is the first American to ever become Pope. He was born in Chicago.

