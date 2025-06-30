Better Business Bureau Reports on New Scams

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – The International Investigations Initiative (III) released a new article regarding the patterns of reports and reviews, the amount of money lost, and shares stories from those caught up in the scams so businesses can avoid them. To protect businesses, the report provides tips on how to spot scams and to safeguard themselves.

Since 2022, businesses reported scams to BBB Scam Tracker have totaled more than 3,600. These scams involved employee and vendor impersonations, theft of social media accounts, data breaches, and many more scam types.

Reports to BBB show that business scammers can steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in seconds without proper safeguards. Additional reports to federal agencies indicate total losses of billions each year.

Findings report that the business size does not matter, and scams will target businesses big and small. Additional reports to federal agencies indicate total losses of billions each year.

The average data breach can cost a company 4.9 million, and the largest breaches in 2024 costed businesses 1.4 billion.

Make sure to safeguard your businesses and stay vigilant on scam alerts.