Get Involved at Your Local Parks

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is in full swing of summer, and with that comes the summer activity lineup.

Something Blue

June 28 – November 16, public hours

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Something old, something new, something borrowed… and Something Blue! Bask in the romance of summer and autumn at the Botanical Conservatory, where dramatic plantings, a grand fountain, and enchanting scenes await nearlyweds bustling for ‘something blue.’ You cannot help but notice the fairytale of blue beauty in full bloom. This formal landscape is a lovely backdrop for your heartfelt memories, old or new, this year. Sponsored by the Fort Wayne Park Foundation, English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, and Majic 95.1.

Summer Artisan Market

Sunday, June 29, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Celebrate all things summer at the Botanical Conservatory’s Summer Artisan Market. On the last Sunday in June, discover your new favorite artisan where local artists, crafters, and unique vendors will be featured in the outdoor Terrace Garden. Also, find great gifts available for purchase, no special occasion required! Bring your outing to the next level when taking time to visit the gardens, including the … Something Blue showcase exhibit as a picturesque landscape in full summer bloom. All this and more are included with regular admission. Presented by the Conservatory Shop.

Foellinger Theatre: Tommy James & the Shondells

Saturday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.

Join Tommy James and The Shondells on a thrilling ride through Tommy’s career, featuring timeless classics like “Mony Mony,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Crystal Blue Persuasion,” “Hanky Panky,” and more. Having sold over 100 million record-breaking singles and platinum albums in his career, Tommy’s music has shaped the sound of an era. Groove to the group’s iconic tunes as Tommy continues to captivate audiences with his new album, ALIVE. Don’t miss Tommy and the band perform live and celebrate over 50 years of incredible music! Tickets start at $25 and will be available online via www.FoellingerTheatre.org or in person at the Parks and Recreation Department, 705 East State Blvd.

Sweet Breeze Specialty Tour: Princess Party

Saturday, June 28, 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street

Choose one of two tour times and ride Sweet Breeze with the Island Princess, then spend the other hour making a fun craft on the dock! Dressing up is encouraged! The 45-minute tours depart at 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Admission is $22 per person. Children two and under are admitted free.

Concert in the Woods: The Ragtag Bunch

Saturday, June 28, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Avenue

Enjoy free snacks, drinks, and live acoustic music in the woods! The band will perform in the campfire circle under the shade of tall oak and hickory trees. Picnic table seating is limited, so bring your lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. The Lindenwood parking lot is small, so carpooling is recommended.

Featuring:

Trek the Trails

Tuesday, July 1, Meet at 6:00 p.m. (new date due to high heat on June 24)

Turnstone, 3320 North Clinton Street, in front of Plassman Athletic Center

The 2025 season of Trek the Trails continues. Meet on Tuesday for a bike ride between 7 – 9 miles in length. There is no cost to participate. All experience levels are welcome, and participation is at your own risk. Riders are encouraged to wear helmets and to also bring a front white light and rear red light/reflector. Trek the Trails is presented by the City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Trails and proudly sponsored by Northeastern REMC, UAW Local #2209, VS Engineering, and Old Fort Bicycle. Follow the City of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Trails, Fort Wayne Running Club, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation on social media for weather-related updates. For a complete list of locations and dates, visit: https://www.fortwayneparks.org/trails/news-events.html.

Senior Games Awards Dinner

Wednesday, July 2, 5:30 p.m.

McMillen Family Pavilion in Franke Park, 1750 Goshen Avenue

After a month of friendly competition, the Fort Wayne Senior Games will wrap up this year’s games with an evening of recognition and community. This special event for participants will be held at the McMillen Family Pavilion at Franke Park, a beautiful setting to honor the accomplishments of the amazing participants. Winners of each event will receive gift cards, and the Community Center will crown the overall male and female champions with well-deserved trophies. Attendees will also have the chance to win exciting door prizes—plus, enjoy a meal, laughter, and great company. The awards presentation will follow dinner, approximately between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. (For media purposes only, not for public use).

Retiree Ramble

Thursday, July 3, 10:00 a.m.

Lindenwood Nature Preserve, 600 Lindenwood Avenue

Make new friends and take an easy mid-morning hike at Fort Wayne Park and Recreation’s Nature Preserve. Meet by the office at the park entrance on the first Thursday of the month and pick a trail. It’s free, and no registration is needed.

Jazzworks!

Friday, July 4, Doors Open: 5:30 p.m., Show: 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Bring lawn chairs to the Conservatory and enjoy one of the best views in town for the Fourth of July fireworks. Before dark, groove to the jazz styling of local musicians Sun.Dyle, Lisa McDavid, and Ty Causey as they perform outdoors on the Conservatory Terrace! Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Mad Anthony Brewing Company and Jimmy’s BBQ; no outside food or beverage is permitted. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission: $10 for all ages. Sponsored by: Fort Wayne Metals, Mad Anthony Brewing Company, Jimmy’s BBQ, 89.1 WBOI, and WANE 15.

Also Happening:

Sweet Breeze Tours

Saturday, June 28, 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. (90-minute), 5:45 – 6:30 p.m. (45-minute)

Sunday, June 29, 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. (90-minute), 3:45 – 4:30 p.m. (45-minute)

Thursday, July 3, 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. (60-minute), 7:15 – 8:15 p.m. (60-minute)

South Dock, Promenade Park, 202 West Superior Street

Travel Fort Wayne’s rivers on Sweet Breeze, an authentic 1840 canal boat replica. This fully accessible tour provides an opportunity to learn something new about Fort Wayne through its riverfront. Choose 90 or 45-minute cruise options. Tickets are $30 per person for a 90-minute cruise, $23 for a 60-minute tour, and $20 per person for a 45-minute cruise. *Monday, June 23, features a special $15 per person rate for each 45-minute tour. Reservations can be made online (until midnight on the day before the tour) at www.RideSweetBreeze.org or via the Fort Wayne Parks App; in person at the Parks and Recreation Offices (705 East State Blvd.) or by phone at 260-427-6000 during normal business hours. Walk-ups are welcome at the dock as space is available for cash or credit card. Specialty tours are scheduled throughout the season. Visit the website or app to see all the options.

Salomon Farmers’ Market

Wednesdays, 4:00-7:00 p.m. and continuing each Wednesday until September 3

Salomon Farm Park, 817 West Dupont Road

Find fresh produce, baked goods, honey, and artisan crafts at this mid-week market. Stop by and say hello to the newest members of the herd—Lucky and London the Valais Blacknose Sheep, or Mickie and Frankie the Highland Cow, as well as the goats, a miniature horse, and more. Shop to the sounds of the American Legion Band of Fort Wayne on Wednesday, July 2.

Park & Play Mobile Recreation Returns

Monday to Thursday until August 1

Park & Play staff will bring free fun and games for youth ages 5 and up to a variety of Parks with two mobile recreation units. Two morning and two afternoon sessions, from Monday to Thursday, and one session on Friday, will include a selection of sports, games, arts and crafts, fitness, nature, and outdoor educational activities.

The schedule includes the following times and locations:

Mondays & Tuesdays, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Hanna Homestead, Gay & Lewis Streets Lakeside Park, 1401 Lake Avenue



Mondays & Tuesdays, 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. UPDATE: field behind Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Avenue Waynedale Park, Koons & Elzey Streets



Monday & Tuesday, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Cooper Center, Reservoir Park, 2300 South Clinton Includes free lunch courtesy of the FWCS summer lunch program for children ages 17 and younger.



Park & Play will not be available on July 2, 3, or 4. All sites, including Cooper, will be closed.