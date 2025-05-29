Ohio Caregiver Tax Break

OHIO, (WOWO) — New bipartisan bills in the Ohio Legislature would provide a 2-thousand-dollar tax credit to working Ohioans who care for family members at home.

The goal is to ease the financial burden for the state’s estimated one-and-a-half-million family caregivers, many of whom juggle jobs and caregiving without compensation.

Jenny Carlson, State Director for AARP Ohio, says the credit would offer real relief.

AARP reports Ohio caregivers provide 21 billion dollars in unpaid care annually, often preventing the need for costly nursing home care funded by taxpayers.