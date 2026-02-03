Billie Eilish Faces Backlash Over ‘Stolen Land’ and Anti-ICE Comments at Grammys

LOS ANGELES (WOWO)— Pop singer Billie Eilish drew criticism Monday after making political statements during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards while owning a multi-million-dollar property in Los Angeles.

Accepting the award for Song of the Year for “Wildflower” on Sunday night, the 24-year-old performer wore a pin reading “ICE OUT” and said, “No one is illegal on stolen land. I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. Our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

She continued, adding, “And f— ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say, sorry.”

Eilish’s comments targeting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sparked swift responses from lawmakers and conservative commentators, many highlighting the apparent contrast between her criticism and her ownership of a high-value Hollywood home.

“Any White person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgment should immediately give his or her land to Native Americans. Otherwise, they don’t mean it,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, tweeted.

Minnesota state Rep. Walter Hudson said, “‘No one is illegal on stolen land.’ Okay. So… the states and the union they created, along with every deed to property on the continent, is illegitimate. Why aren’t you acting accordingly? Donate everything and leave.”

Conservative commentator Greg Price mocked the singer on social media, writing, “Wow! I really care about what people who live in multi-million dollar mansions, with gates and walls, and security guards to keep out intruders… think about illegal aliens being deported.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., also weighed in, saying, “Oh, gee, this ‘stolen land’ nonsense again? Maybe she should step up and forfeit her southern California mansion since it is supposedly on ‘stolen land.’” Tesla CEO Elon Musk echoed DeSantis’ comment.

Other critics were equally blunt. Julia Hartley-Brewer of The Sun wrote, “‘No one is illegal on stolen land… F— ICE.’ The woman is a blithering idiot. Of course, if she really means it, then she’ll happily hand over her multi-million-pound Malibu beachfront home to illegal migrants… which she won’t, because it’s all just silly celeb posturing.”

Stephen L. Miller, a conservative commentator, added, “Hollywood celebrity millionaire accepts award on stolen land. Agrees to keep award and keep living on stolen land. The Democratic Party’s problem summed up.”

Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin also responded, dismissing Eilish’s comments. “While Hollywood celebrities embarrassed themselves trying to drum up hatred of ICE officers from the Grammys, DHS law enforcement was hard at work arresting sex offenders, child abusers, and criminals convicted of assault in Minnesota,” she said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Eilish has been an outspoken critic of U.S. immigration enforcement. In January, she claimed ICE officers were “kidnapping” and “assaulting and murdering” people while speaking on another award stage. She has also criticized other celebrities for not speaking out on political issues.

Fox News Digital reached out to Eilish’s representatives for comment.