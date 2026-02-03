Indiana State Police Investigating Death At Huntington County Jail

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail following a request from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a preliminary investigation, jail staff found an inmate unresponsive in their cell shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Staff attempted life-saving measures, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Officials said the inmate had been checked by jail staff approximately 24 minutes before being found unresponsive.

The investigation remains ongoing, and an autopsy has been scheduled. The Huntington County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased after the autopsy is completed.

At this stage of the investigation, authorities say no foul play is suspected. No additional information has been released.