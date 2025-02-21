Bird Flu Quarantine

February 21, 2025
STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Three more Indiana farms have been quarantined for avian influenza, according to the State Board of Animal Health. This brings the total to 12 farms affected in 2025. Nearby farms within 12 miles of the new quarantines are under surveillance.

One quarantined farm in Jay County has 18,850 turkeys, while a commercial duck breeder in LaGrange County has 3,846 birds. A small hobby farm with 90 birds in Jasper County is also affected.

In February, three farms were depopulated, impacting over 14,000 turkeys in Washington County, 70 birds in Randolph County, and two commercial egg farms in Jay County totaling more than 1.4 million birds. One Jay County operation with over 1.2 million egg layers remains quarantined.

The largest outbreak this year occurred in Jackson County, resulting in the loss of 2.8 million chickens. Additionally, two farms that faced bird flu last year are now cleared to restock.

