Bishop Kevin Rhoades Challenging Indiana College’s Transgender Policy Change

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese is speaking out against a policy change to allow transgender students to attend a Northern Indiana College.

Saint Mary’s College is located just outside of South Bend and has recently sparked controversy. According to a post on the college’s website, the school’s Board of Trustees approved a non-discrimination policy back on June 23rd to consider “admission for undergraduate applicants whose sex is female or who consistently live and identify as women.”

Now, Bishop Rhoades is urging the college to “correct” the new policy, telling our partners in news at 21Alive that the college’s desire to show hospitality to transgender people is not the problem but says the issue lies in the Catholic college embracing a definition of woman he says is “not Catholic.”