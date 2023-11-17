Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights Set To Open For Holiday Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another Fort Wayne favorite holiday tradition kicks off this weekend. Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights will kick off its 2023 event in grand style with a “big switch flip” ceremony that will turn on the lights for the route on this coming Sunday. Santa and leaders from Blue Jacket Inc. will on hand to celebrate Eddie Neff, a graduate of Blue Jacket in 2019 who is being honored in flipping the switch.

The full display of lights runs through a route that encompasses Franke Park, located at 3411 Sherman Boulevard in Fort Wayne. The initial kick-off ceremony will be held just outside Pavilion 1 near the main entrance.

Hours for this year’s display are Sunday through Thursday 5:30 – 9PM, and Friday and Saturday 5:30 – 10PM. Admission is just $15 per personal vehicle, $30 per 15-passenger van, and $60 for a bus/trolley.