Bluffton Detective Fired Following Arrest For Alleged Domestic Battery

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — A Bluffton police detective has been fired after his arrest in connection with an alleged domestic battery incident earlier this month.

According to authorities, 49-year-old Clifford Thomas, who also serves as Wells County’s Coroner, was arrested on Thursday, November 6, following a reported domestic disturbance.

On Wednesday, Bluffton Mayor Scott Mentzer confirmed that the Bluffton Board of Public Works and Safety voted to remove Thomas from the police department. The decision followed Police Chief Kyle Randall’s recommendation during an executive session held last week.

In his letter to the board, Chief Randall cited repeated policy violations and referenced several sections of Indiana Code 36-8-3-4, including:

Violation of rules

Neglect or disobedience of orders

Conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare

Conduct unbecoming an officer

Thomas’s termination was recommended under Section 508 of the City Employee Handbook, which allows for dismissal in cases of repeated misconduct.

The City of Bluffton said it will have no further comment on the matter at this time.