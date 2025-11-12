Fort Wayne Hosts Fourth Annual Northeast Indiana Defense Summit

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) — Leaders from all across the nation including U.S. Senator Jim Banks and U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, gathered in the Summit City for the two-day event to talk defense, national security, and the role our region plays in keeping America safe and strong.

The event connects policymakers, defense industry experts, and local business leaders to highlight northeast Indiana’s contributions to national defense and explore opportunities to strengthen the region’s role.

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth commented on the direction of the U.S. Military going forward, saying “We’re taking concrete steps to insure that common sense reins going forward. We’re restoring a ruthless, dispassionate, and common sense application of standards.”

Organizers say the summit is a key platform for collaboration and innovation, showcasing the region’s defense capabilities and fostering partnerships that benefit both the local economy and national security.

“Whether it’s satellites, hypersonics, sonobuoys, or aircraft engines, Indiana is the leader in so many areas that support our military, and Indiana’s role and significance is only gonna grow stronger in the years to come,” said Senator Banks.

Several other speakers, including the Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies Mike Dodd, and other industry experts, attended on Wednesday.