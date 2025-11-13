Bluffton Police Officer Arrested on Felony Domestic Charges

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana State Police investigation led to the arrest of Bluffton Police Department officer Clifford Thomas, 49, following a domestic battery incident.

Thomas faces preliminary charges including:

A low-level felony count of strangulation

A low-level felony count of pointing a firearm

A misdemeanor domestic battery charge

Authorities say Thomas was off duty at the time of the incident. The Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether formal charges will be filed.

No further details have been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.