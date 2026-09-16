Bluffton Road and Winchester Road project advances in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A neighborhood infrastructure project focused on improving safety at the Bluffton Road and Winchester Road intersection has received committee approval from Fort Wayne City Council.

The Bluffton Road and Winchester Road Intersection Improvement Project has a planned cost of $339,862. Final approval will come at a future City Council meeting.

The project will move the stop bar closer to the intersection and expand a concrete island to improve pedestrian safety. The changes will also create a dedicated right turn for northbound Bluffton Road.

Pedestrian safety improvements will include ADA-compliant pedestrian signals and curb ramps.

The city says the project is part of its continued investment in neighborhood infrastructure. Under Mayor Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne is investing $37 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements this year.