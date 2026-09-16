Homestead High School band director named Indiana Teacher of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Homestead High School educator has been named the 2027 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Jason Witzigreuter, associate director of bands at Homestead, was selected for the statewide honor after 28 years in K-12 education.

Witzigreuter works with students across all grade levels and directs Homestead’s Freshman Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble 1 and Spartan Alliance Marching Band. He also assists with the school’s Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble and middle school bands.

His bands have earned top honors at state and national competitions, and Homestead students have performed at Lucas Oil Stadium, the ISSMA State Jazz Finals and the Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference.

Before returning to teaching, Witzigreuter served as a principal at two high schools in northwest Indiana.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music from Ball State University and a master’s degree in education and principal licensure from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Witzigreuter was previously named the 2026 Homestead High School Teacher of the Year and 2026 Southwest Allen County Schools Teacher of the Year.

As Indiana Teacher of the Year, Witzigreuter will represent Hoosier teachers statewide and work to promote the teaching profession.