FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Voters all across Indiana will be heading to the polls today to cast their votes in primarily several municipal government races.

Across the Hoosier state, polls are open from 6 A.M. until 6 P.M. Anyone who is in line at their respective precinct by 6 P.M. tonight will be allowed to legally cast their ballot.

When arriving at your precinct, voters should remember that they must bring a government-issued photo ID.

A voter’s ID must:

Include the voter’s name, which must confirm—not necessary to be identical— to the name on the individual’s voter registration record.

Include a photograph of the individual.

Except for certain military and veterans documents, include an expiration date that shows the ID is current or expired after November 8, 2022.

Be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. Government.

A reminder that your ballot will only show candidates that are running for the party you have registered under.

Anyone who would like to check their voting status or view other relevant voting information can do so here.