Indiana Turns Wintry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is getting an early taste of winter as strong winds, dropping temperatures, and even snow in the far northern counties move in with a cold front.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex McGinnis said Thursday the shift came overnight. “We are starting to go into an early-winter type pattern here,” he explained. “A cold front that passed through early this morning in the wee hours is now flaring into Ohio, and the colder air is coming in on a westerly wind.”

The wind is the big story across much of the state. Sustained speeds are expected to reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts between 40 and 50. That will make travel tricky, especially on north–south roads. High-profile vehicles like semis and buses could feel the push the most in central Indiana, where long stretches of highway leave drivers exposed.

McGinnis urged caution. “If you’re out on the road, especially on the highways at higher speed, keep in mind those wind gusts certainly can affect how your vehicle is driving down the road and also vehicles around you, too,” he said. “Be mindful of that and keep a good grip on the steering wheel.”

He also reminded people to secure anything outside that could blow away. “Any unsecured objects around your home, including outdoor decorations, will be at the mercy of the stronger wind today,” McGinnis said.

Farther north, snow showers and squalls are possible as cold air sweeps across Lake Michigan. “There’s certainly the potential for accumulating snow up there,” McGinnis noted. Moderate totals could fall in counties along the Michigan border, from South Bend to Goshen and over to Angola. Lighter amounts, maybe just a thin coating, could reach as far south as Warsaw and Fort Wayne.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-30s through the day before dipping into the low 30s tonight. “With all of the wind gusting so strong today, you can expect wind chills in the 20 to 25 range during the daytime,” McGinnis said. Overnight lows in the 20s will make it feel even colder, with wind chills “down to the teens.”

For central Indiana, the combination of steady winds and gusts means drivers should expect a rougher commute and people should plan for a noisy evening as gusts rattle windows and shake loose items outdoors.