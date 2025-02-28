Soldier Remains Found

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — After around 80 years, the remains of United States Army Private Charles W. Smalley have been found.

Smalley was killed during World War II when he was just 19 years old. He was part of Operation DRAGOON in the summer of 1944, which was an allied invasion in southern France. Smalley was last seen fighting to push back German forces on a mountain between Marsanne and La Coucourde, where he was killed by machine gun fire.

The army confirmed that they could not recover Smalley’s remains back in 1951.

However, many years later, scientists analyzed those remains, which were buried near Montelimar, France, and they used dental, anthropological, and DNA analysis to confirm Smalley’s identity.

Smalley’s remains will be returned home to be buried in Chesteron, Indiana.