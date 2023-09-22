September 22, 2023
Rep. Yakym Expresses Concerns Over Receving Fair Share Of Funding

by Network Indiana0
Photo supplied/Rudy For Indiana

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — President Biden passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act almost two years ago. One of its key features is expanding discretionary grant funding by 500%.

But Hoosier Representative Rudy Yakym expressed concern that Indiana is yet to receive its fair share of the available funding.

Yakym told U.S. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg that Indiana is behind all U.S. territories receiving the funding.

Buttigieg said his department will work toward a more equitable funding solution for Hoosiers.

