Braun And Indiana’s Economic Success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun says his administration’s economic strategy is delivering real results.

At a quarterly meeting of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Braun announced a 10% jump in average wages for incentivized jobs – from $37 to $41 an hour.

At the same time, the cost per job to taxpayers dropped from $55,000 to just $16,000.

Braun says it’s about outcomes, not just spending.

The Governor also pushed new transparency reforms after a forensic audit, including tighter oversight and keeping more investment dollars in-state.