Braun plans to create cabinet-like system within state government

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indiana’s new governor takes office in January, he is planning to reorganize a few things.

Governor-elect Mike Braun plans to create more of a cabinet-like system for some of the departments within the state’s government. Firstly, he says his immediate cabinet will be made up of his chief of staff, the lieutenant governor, the superintendent of State Police, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, and eight departmental secretaries.

Braun says by aligning agencies and reorganizing the executive branch, he hopes to increase accountability and promote better coordination.

As part of this plan, he plans to create a new position of Secretary of Public Safety in which the Department of Correction, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana Department of Homeland Security, and a new Office of School Safety will report directly to.

Braun added that Indiana State Police will work with the Secretary of Public Safety as well, but that ISP will continue to answer directly to him.

A position of Secretary of Health and Family Services will also be created which the Family and Social Services Administration and the departments of Child Services and Veterans Affairs will answer.

Finally, he plans to have INDOT and the Indiana BMV fall under the purview of a new Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Braun said in a statement the secretaries will be empowered to drive progress within their policy areas and will be held responsible for agency performance and improvement. Like other gubernatorial appointments, Braun’s Cabinet secretaries will not require approval by the state Senate.