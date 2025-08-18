Braun Recognizes Indiana’s 100 Year Businesses

INDIANA, Ind. (WOWO) — Governor Mike Braun is honoring some of Indiana’s longest-running businesses.

The governor presented the “Century and Half Century Business Awards” to 32 companies that have been operating for 50 or 100 years.

The awards recognize their contributions to Indiana’s economy and communities.

Among the recipients were four businesses from Batesville.

Governor Braun praised the dedication of these companies, highlighting their commitment to employees and their neighborhoods.

Locally – D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home and Lassus celebrate their 100th as well.