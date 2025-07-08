Father and Son Drown in Lake Michigan

Porter County, IN (WOWO) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident that resulted in a father and son drowning in Lake Michigan.

At 4:20 p.m. CT, Conservation Officers and National Park Rangers responded to a reported active after-rescue on the lake near the town of Dune Acres. Off-road vehicles were used, and a patrol boat was deployed to the remote location.

When the Conservation Officers arrived on the scene, the two men had already been removed from the water by an upstanding bystander. Conservation Officers and National Park Rangers boated them to the Port of Indiana while performing CPR. The two men were pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The deceased have been identified as David Meneou, 65 of Joliet, Illinois, and Jameson Meneou, 20 of Lockport, Illinois.

Preliminary investigation reveals both were in the water when Jameson Meneou went into deep water and began to struggle. David Meneou attempted to rescue his son but also began to struggle in the deep water.

The incident remains under investigation.

Assisting on the scene were the Portage Fire Department, Portage Dive Team, Portage Emergency Medical Services, the Porter Volunteer Fire Department, the Porter County Coroner’s Office, and an off-duty Portage police officer.

A reminder of just how dangerous Lake Michigan can be. Remember to be vigilant on the water and stay alert to all potential dangers, and remember not to swim if the water is too choppy to boat on.