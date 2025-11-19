Fort Wayne Police Strengthen Support as Violence Cases Increase

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) — Nearly 40% of women in Fort Wayne and Allen County have experienced sexual or domestic violence, according to a new study.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program has already served more than 3,600 new victims across 4,506 cases this year—almost double the number from last year.

Program Director Kristy Lindeman says the increase reflects both improved resource sharing among local agencies and a possible rise in crime. She emphasized that the department is committed to providing support and safety to victims throughout the region.