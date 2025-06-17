Journalist Mark Peters Honored for 40 Years of Service

South Bend, IN (WOWO)

Yesterday, June 16, 2025, Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) formally honored longtime WNDU anchor Mark Peterson by presenting him with a copy of the congressional record, recognizing his impressive 40 years of dedicated service to northern Indiana as he enters a new era of retirement.

Congressman Yakym honored Peterson with the following statement:

“For 40 years, Mark Peterson has been a trusted voice in northern Indiana reporting with clarity, integrity, and calm under pressure,” Rep. Yakym said. “As someone who grew up watching him and later worked with him, I’m deeply grateful for his service. It was an honor to present him with this Congressional Record in recognition of his remarkable career. I wish Mark and his wife, Sue, all the best in this next chapter.”