Robbery suspect arrested following pursuit by FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A robbery suspect refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop Saturday, but was eventually arrested on Fort Wayne’s east side.

Around 5:30 a.m., Fort Wayne police tried to initiate a stop of a white Chevy Cobalt near Meyer Rd. and State Road 930.

The vehicle refused to stop, leading officers on a pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot.

35-year-old Billy Bennett Jr. was arrested a short time later in the area of 1300 Estella Ave. without incident.

Bennett was already wanted and now faces charges of resisting law enforcement.