ISP Uses PIT to Stop Pursuit Through West Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested late Friday night after leading Indiana State Police on a short pursuit through western Allen County.

Just before 9:30 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a 2010 Honda Accord near Illinois Road and Thomas Road. Police say the driver, 20-year-old Izaiah Elward of Fort Wayne, refused to stop and sped away northbound on Thomas Road.

The pursuit wound through several neighborhoods before troopers ended it safely using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT). No injuries were reported.

Elward was arrested without incident and taken to the Allen County Jail. Troopers later discovered he had two active warrants—one from Allen County and another from Huntington County.

He faces multiple charges, including Resisting Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, and the two outstanding warrants.

The Fort Wayne Police Department and Allen County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the incident.