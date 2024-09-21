Cedar Point announces new record-breaking coaster to debut in 2025

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut the tallest, fastest and longest “tilt” roller coaster in North America next year.

Siren’s Curse hearkens to the legend and lore of mysterious creatures living beneath the surface of Lake Erie; often spoken of – but never spotted.

Riders will hear the echo of the siren’s chilling melodies as they ascend an old 160-foot-tall Lake Erie shipping crane tower. The creaking platform holding the train of riders will slowly tilt the entire train into a 90-degree vertical position, forcing riders to peer straight down with the hope their train will connect to the twisted track below.

As the track locks into place, riders will flee from the beckoning call of the siren and plunge into the abyss, speeding through 2,966 feet of track at a top speed of 58 mph. The ride will feature 13 weightless airtime moments, two 360-degree, zero-gravity barrel rolls and a high-speed “triple-down” element with twisted and overbanked track.

Adding to the experience, the two, 24-passenger trains on Siren’s Curse will feature integrated audio and signature LED lighting on each car.

Guests must be 48 inches tall to ride Siren’s Curse.

“Record-breaking thrills have always been at the heart of Cedar Point’s roller coaster lineup, and Siren’s Curse lives up to that standard,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “The entire ride is an experience filled with non-stop action, but that first precarious tilted position where you’re hanging on – looking straight down – and waiting for the track to connect will be a signature moment our fans will love. It’s a first-of-its kind for Cedar Point and we’re thrilled to bring it to our guests.”

Siren’s Curse is scheduled to open in early summer of 2025. For more information on Siren’s Curse, construction updates and more, follow Cedar Point on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube or visit cedarpoint.com.